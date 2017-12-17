Ascend: Weekly Photo Challenge

This week’s photo challenge is about upward movement.
The air was incredibly clear and crisp, and the sun was just beginning to peek over the ridge the morning I left for the Animas Valley Hot Air Ballon Rally. By the time I drove west to the Animas Valley, the sky was brilliant blue, and made for the perfect backdrop as the hot air balloons slowly filled, then began to ascend above the valley. There was a great deal of excitement as the pilots and crews bustled around making sure everything was good to go. And a lot of anticipation from both the passengers, and spectators. Families were gathered around, hot cocoa in hand, with smiles and laughter. It’s the simple things in life, right?
That definitely meets the challenge!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks!
LikeLike
Love the colours in this one. It’s beautiful!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks! The brilliant sky.
LikeLike